WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections says nine more inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury have tested positive for COVID-19.

WCAX-TV reports that 16 cases in all have been found at the facility, which remains in lockdown.

The first case was detected on Oct. 25. Officials say nine more cases were identified through testing on Friday. Officials said the nine inmates lived in three adjacent housing units.

Vermont reported a 487 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. The numbers prompted Gov. Phil Scott to urge Vermonters to get vaccinated and get boosters when eligible, and to wear masks at indoor gatherings.

The state reported an additional 262 new cases on Saturday. Forty two individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus.

