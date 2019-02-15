9 adults, 2 children displaced after 2-alarm Dorchester blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm Dorchester blaze displaced nine adults and two children early Friday morning.

Crews responding to 60 Topliff St. around 1:45 a.m. found flames that had sparked on the front porch of the two-and-a-half story home, fire officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the porch blaze and went inside the house, pulling walls and ceilings to check for additional fire.

No injuries were reported; however, about $400,000 worth of damages was left behind.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 11 people that were displaced.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the blaze.

