BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine Boston-based companies have been ranked among the 100 best places in America to work in 2022, according to a new report.

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, announced Tuesday the winners of its 14th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, revealing the 100 Best Places to Work in 2022.

“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer.

The 9 Boston-based best places to work are:

Overall, the top 10 best places to work in the country are:

1. NVIDIA (4.6 rating)

2. HubSpot (4.6)

3. Bain & Company (4.6)

4. eXp Realty (4.6)

5. Box (4.6)

6. Boston Consulting Group (4.5)

7. Google (4.5)

8. Veterans United Home Loans (4.5)

9. lululemon (4.5)

10. Salesforce (4.5)

Glassdoor says its list is based on feedback shared over the past year by those who know the company best — the employees.

Employees were allowed to anonymously complete and submit a company review that asked them to rate and review their employer, including providing insights into job and workplace attributes, along with qualitative feedback into the best reasons to work at their employer and what needs improvement.

Glassdoor also noted that most of the companies are actively hiring.

