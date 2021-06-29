(WHDH) — Nine counties in Massachusetts have been ranked among the healthiest regions in America, according to a new study conducted by U.S. News & World Report.
Of the Bay State’s 14 counties, four cracked the top 100 healthiest regions in the country and nine were ranked among the top 500, according to the findings.
Massachusetts’ counties were ranked as follows:
23. Nantucket County
25. Dukes County
67. Norfolk County
75. Middlesex County
161. Barnstable County
182. Hampshire County
347. Franklin County
435. Berkshire County
469. Plymouth County
Experts say they compiled the list by examining 10 categories that drive community health including population health, equity, education, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.
Los Alamos County in New Mexico was named the healthiest county in the country. Douglas County in Colorado, Falls Church City in Virginia, Loudon County in Virginia, and Broomfield County in Colorado rounded out the top five.
