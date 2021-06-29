(WHDH) — Nine counties in Massachusetts have been ranked among the healthiest regions in America, according to a new study conducted by U.S. News & World Report.

Of the Bay State’s 14 counties, four cracked the top 100 healthiest regions in the country and nine were ranked among the top 500, according to the findings.

Massachusetts’ counties were ranked as follows:

23. Nantucket County

25. Dukes County

67. Norfolk County

75. Middlesex County

161. Barnstable County

182. Hampshire County

347. Franklin County

435. Berkshire County

469. Plymouth County

Experts say they compiled the list by examining 10 categories that drive community health including population health, equity, education, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.

Los Alamos County in New Mexico was named the healthiest county in the country. Douglas County in Colorado, Falls Church City in Virginia, Loudon County in Virginia, and Broomfield County in Colorado rounded out the top five.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)