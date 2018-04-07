9-day student sit-in at Howard University comes to an end

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A 9-day long student sit-in at Howard University has come to an end.

The sit-in began after students learned university employees misappropriated financial aid money for nine years.

The university negotiated with organizers and agreed to provide adequate housing for students under 21-years-old, to extend the housing deposit deadline to May 1st, to keep tuition affordable and create new task forces co-chaired by students.

They will address issues like public safety, mental health and sexual harassment.

The group of students is also no longer demanding the president of the university to resign.

