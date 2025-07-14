FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire at Gabriel House, an assisted living facility in Fall River, took the lives of nine and injured others, including responding firefighters.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

The fire chief said when crews arrived on scene on Oliver Street residents were hanging out of windows, waiting for rescue. The response to the fire was massive, with 50 city firefighters responding – including 30 who were off-duty at the time.

“The first responding companies observed heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building with occupants trapped inside,” officials from the Department of Fire Services said in a statement. “Firefighters immediately made entry, rescuing numerous occupants while suppressing the fire.”

Nine individuals were killed in the blaze, some in the facility and some after being transported. The Fall River fire department confirmed that over 30 people were brought to the hospital, and at least 12 people were rescued over ladders. Officials said the facility has 70 residents. At least one person remained in critical condition Monday morning.

“This isn’t what we’re designed to do here,” said Bacon. “We’re here to save lives, and any time that any life is lost, a single life that’s lost is a tragedy in our minds, it’s a failure of our job. We know that there are forces beyond our control, and things like this unfortunately happen. It still makes it difficult to talk about and to think about and to fathom, really, for anybody.”

— Gov. Maura Healey speaks about Fall River fire —

On Monday morning the city began offering help to families whose loved ones were residents at Gabriel House; anyone seeking info should go to the chapel at St. Anne’s Hospital.

“It’s horrible,” Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said. “This is the kind of thing you don’t want. In the middle of July, Sunday night, and the city explodes around it. A tragedy like this, it’s not good for anybody, but with the right people in place you’re able to maintain a level of control and a level of safety for all the residents.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said she has offered the full assistance of the state as the community recovers from the deadly fire.

“The fire at Gabriel House in Fall River is a tragedy. My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Healey said. “A full investigation is already underway. I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

— WATCH: Fall River fire chief, mayor, speak about fatal fire in assisted living home —

Area leaders expressed their condolences to the families of those impacted as the news broke Monday morning.

“I am devastated by this morning’s unimaginable tragedy in Fall River, and I am sending my prayers and support to the victims’ families,” Senator Ed Markey said on X, formerly Twitter. “I am grateful for the first responders who ran bravely into the fire to save lives, and I wish all those injured a full and fast recovery.”

“As someone who was born and raised in the nearby sister city of New Bedford, I know firsthand how hardworking, close-knit, and resilient the people of Fall River are,” said State Rep. Steve Xiarhos. “I have many friends and family in the area, and my heart is with the entire community during this incredibly difficult time While news continues to unfold, one thing is clear—this is a heartbreaking moment for so many. I’m especially grateful to the first responders who acted with courage and compassion in the face of such a terrible situation.”

“My thoughts are with the residents, families, and staff impacted by the heartbreaking fire at Gabriel House assisted living,” Fall River City Council member Cliff Ponte said. “I am holding everyone affected in my prayers. To our brave firefighters, EMTs, and police officers—thank you. Your courage and dedication in the midst of chaos and danger are truly commendable.”

Five firefighters who were hospitalized have since been released.

The fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)