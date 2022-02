BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people, including two children, were displaced by a fire in Dorchester Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a three-family home on Corona Street found a fire had started on the back porch.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused $200,000 of damage.

