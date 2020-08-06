9 displaced after Dorchester triple-decker goes up in flames

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were displaced after a triple-decker in Dorchester went up in flames Thursday night.

Crews responding to reports of a fire on Adams Street around 8:45 p.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the second and third-floor apartments, according to posts on Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The multi-family home suffered about $100,000 worth of damage.

@BostonFire receiving calls for fire at 61 Adams St. Dorchester. All companies working . pic.twitter.com/GXQ06HtRef — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2020

Corrected address, 3 family at 78 Adams St Dorchester. Companies making up from fire between 2nd & 3rd floors. 9 people displaced. Damages est around $100000. pic.twitter.com/gMH5r0N3fr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2020

