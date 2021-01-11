BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine residents were displaced from their apartment building after a fire broke out in Boston’s Back Bay late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Beacon Street around 10:15 p.m. learned that the flames started in the basement and traveled in the walls to the third floor of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The flames left behind about $150,000 worth of damage and forced nine people out of their homes.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)