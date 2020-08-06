9 displaced after fire breaks out in Dorchester triple-decker

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were displaced after a fire broke out in a triple-decker in Dorchester on Thursday night.
Crews responding to reports of a fire on Adams Street around 8:45 p.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the second and third-floor apartments, according to posts on Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The multi-family home suffered about $100,000 worth of damage.
