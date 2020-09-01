9 displaced after fire tears through Worcester home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were displaced after their home caught fire in Worcester Tuesday, fire crews said.

Firefighters responding to the second alarm fire on Perry Street worked to extinguish the blaze that caused damage to the second and third floors and spread up into the attic, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2nd alarm fire at 57 Perry extinguished. Companies picking up and completing overhaul. 9 residents displaced. No injuries. Investigation underway. Fire damage time the 2nd & 3rd floor as well as the attic. Smart actions by group 1 led to quick fire control. pic.twitter.com/DXRFIuca9h — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) September 1, 2020

