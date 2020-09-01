9 displaced after fire tears through Worcester home

Credit: Worcester Fire Dept.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were displaced after their home caught fire in Worcester Tuesday, fire crews said.

Firefighters responding to the second alarm fire on Perry Street worked to extinguish the blaze that caused damage to the second and third floors and spread up into the attic, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

