BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were displaced after flames tore through a triple-decker in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 26 Crescent Ave. around 9:15 a.m. found flames coming from the second floor of the three-story building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All residents safely evacuated the house and there were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross and the VAU are assisting those displaced.

The fire left behind about $500,000 worth of damage.

A cause remains under investigation.

All companies clearing from 26 Crescent Av. Great ladder work!Thanks to @BostonSparks & W25 for keeping us up to par to get the job done. @RedCrossMA & the VAU working together to accommodate 9 displaced. The BFD-FIU are on scene to determine cause. Est. damages around $500,000 pic.twitter.com/YQIktX1FVP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021

Major overhauling being done all residents safely evacuated from the building. pic.twitter.com/ZCJHpJtDxW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021

Heavy fire from the second and third knocked down all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/D9nPf5ypMK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021

At approximately 9:15 heavy fire from 26 Crescent Ave Dor from the 2nd floor of a 3 story occupied building. A second alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/bp2uriEaWf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)