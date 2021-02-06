9 displaced after house fire in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were displaced after a house fire in Revere Saturday, but no one was hurt during the blaze.

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Giampietro said firefighters were able to contain the flames, and the house’s location was a factor.

“The fire station is right down the the street here, a couple houses down, so the guys got here right away and got right to work,” Giampietro said.

