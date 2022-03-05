FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine families have been displaced after a 3-alarm fire tore through an elderly apartment complex in Fitchburg early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a 3-story apartment building on Carriageway Drive found heavy smoke pouring out of the building, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

The building was evacuated and multiple residents were displaced, according to fire officials.

Red Cross officials are currently en route to a temporary shelter that has been set up for the nine families displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second major blaze Fitchburg firefighters have battled in the past 24 hours.

On Friday morning, one person died and two were hospitalized after a raging blaze tore through a triple-decker on Hartford Street.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

