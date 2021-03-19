WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seniors at nine high schools will be able to throw their graduation caps in the air at the newly built Polar Park in Worcester this June.

City officials announced that the following schools will be graduating at the home of the WooSox:

Doherty Memorial High School – June 7

South High Community School – June 8

Burncoat High School – June 9

Worcester Technical High School – June 10

North High School – June 11

Claremont Academy – June 12

University Park Campus School and Gerald Creamer Center – June 13

St. Casimir’s School – To be determined

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)