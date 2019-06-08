BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore Station.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston EMS officials.

Fire crews could be seen taking the injured out of a tunnel on Stokes baskets.

Shuttle buses are being made available from Kenmore to Saint Marys Station and Kenmore to Fenway Station as authorities investigate what caused the issue.

Commuters are urged to allow for extra time for the buses to arrive.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Train Derailment: Earlier this morning #BEMS responded for a reported train derailment in the Fenway, the updated and final patient numbers are:

11 patients evaluated

10 patients transported to area hospitals with injuries varying in nature – no life threatening injuries. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) June 8, 2019

10 people injured, 9 taken to hospital. A few serious injuries, but none life threatening. Can’t see trolley, as it’s about 150 feet in this tunnel. This is first responders carrying out MBTA operator on stretcher. pic.twitter.com/P4c5pyJ9Su — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) June 8, 2019

Several people injured after green line trolley derailed between Kenmore/Fenway stops. pic.twitter.com/1WfwHMlvmG — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) June 8, 2019

#Green Line: Update: Delays of up to 15 minutes due to a derailed train near Kenmore.Shuttle buses from Kenmore to Saint Marys and Kenmore to Fenway. Please allow extra time for the buses to arrive. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 8, 2019

