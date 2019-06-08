BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore Station.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston EMS officials.
Fire crews could be seen taking the injured out of a tunnel on Stokes baskets.
Shuttle buses are being made available from Kenmore to Saint Marys Station and Kenmore to Fenway Station as authorities investigate what caused the issue.
Commuters are urged to allow for extra time for the buses to arrive.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
