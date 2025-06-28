BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were rushed to the hospital late Friday night, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries, after a third-floor porch collapsed in Dorchester, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported porch collapse on Hardwood Street around 10 p.m. found the people injured in the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)