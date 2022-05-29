NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after nine people were injured, five critically, when a car pulling a trailer drove into multiple motorcyclists in Northfield Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 10 found a car towing a trailer had crashed into a group of at least eight motorcyclists from Connecticut, officials said.

Five motorcyclists were critically injured. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

