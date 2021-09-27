BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people suffered injuries following an incident involving an escalator at the Back Bay MBTA Station on Sunday evening.

Eli Smith said he was waiting for an Amtrak train around 6 p.m. when he heard screaming and crying coming from the escalator down to Track 1 at the station.

“It’s normally steps going up and then it turned into a slide and went backwards, and that’s when people fell,” he recalled. “There’s like four people laying down in a puddle of blood at the end of the escalator and people coming up, holding their heads.”

Smith says a family with young children were some of the people hurt.

A total of nine people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that appeared to be minor, according to Boston EMS.

The MBTA said that the escalator will remain out of service while the incident is thoroughly investigated.

