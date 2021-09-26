BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were injured after what witnesses described as an escalator breakdown at the MBTA Back Bay station Sunday, sending passengers tumbling to the floor.

Eli Smith said he was waiting for an Amtrak train around 6 p.m. when he heard screaming and crying from the escalator down to Track 1 at the station.

“It’s normally steps going up and it in turned into a slide and went backwards, and that’s when people fell,” Smith said. “There’s like four people laying down in a puddle of blood at the end of the escalator and people coming up holding their heads.”

Smith said young children were among the injured, and EMS said nine people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Trains entering the station were delayed and the escalator was shut down and will remain out of service while the incident is “thoroughly investigated,” an MBTA spokesman said.

