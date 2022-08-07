(CNN) — At least nine people were injured in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. ET in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, Assistant Police Chief Michael John of the Cincinnati Police Department said at a news conference.

Multiple shots were fired into a large crowd, John said. The gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A Cincinnati police officer, who was on scene at the time, shot at a suspect, but it’s unclear whether that individual was hit, John said. The suspect is not in custody.

