9 injured, many rescued after multi-alarm fire near Northeastern University

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many people were rescued and nine were transported to the hospital during a fire in Boston on Saturday.

Fire crews responding to the area of 104 Hemenway St. around 3:17 p.m. say there was a multiple-alarm fire at a five-story residential building.

Fire officials say one firefighter and about eight residents were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. About 60 to 70 people were displaced from the building.

Commissioner Joseph Finn says most of the fire has been extinguished throughout the building, but crews are still working to extinguish flames on the top floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

7th Alarm ordered. @ChiefJoeFinn ordering exterior operations. @bostonpolice have this area shut down. Avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/jAm39jWdu3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 27, 2018

6th Alarm ordered. Heavy fire on upper floors. No reported injuries reported by @BOSTON_EMS at this time. pic.twitter.com/H4c06B8bCk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 27, 2018

Response to 104 Hemingway St. Back Bay at approx. 3:17 PM for a report of a building fire. Fire showing on arrival. This is an occupied 5 story occupied residential building.2,3,4 & 5 Alarm ordered. @ChiefJoeFinn on scene. pic.twitter.com/3idKAl4Hjw — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 27, 2018