9 injured, some seriously, in massive multi-vehicle crash I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a major crash on I-95 in North Attleboro early Friday morning that injured nine people, two seriously, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that at about 6:20 a.m., a 29-year-old Roslindale woman driving southbound in a 2010 Toyota Corolla struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, causing both vehicles to veer across the median and hit six other cars that were traveling northbound.

The driver of Corolla and her passenger, a 25-year-old Brockton woman, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, a 38-year-old Tewksbury man, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with minor injuries.

The other cars involved were a 2007 Hyundai Tuscon, a 2016 Kia Optima, a 2004 Volvo S40, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, a 2004 Toyota Camry, and a 2005 Honda Odyssey. Seven people from those vehicles were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Troop H detectives, and troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

UPDATE on Attleboro crash: At least 8 vehicles involved. 1 victim critically injured and taken to Rhode Island Hosp. Several others w/less serious injuries to RI Hosp and Sturdy Memorial. Still only one lane open. https://t.co/57Th1n4XAW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2019

730am: *One* lane getting by on 95 NB through Attleboro https://t.co/CNscjHS3Gk — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) February 22, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)