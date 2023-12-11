BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were left homeless and a firefighter was seen being loaded into an ambulance after a fire tore through a three-story home in Brockton Monday morning.

The fire broke out on Waverly Street and drew a large emergency response, with dozens of firefighters working to douse the flames.

The top of the building was left charred and debris continued to fall to the ground as firefighters remained on scene.

Though officials said everyone in the home made it out safely, a 7NEWS crew spotted one firefighter being taken into an ambulance on a stretcher, at one point, after he was hit by a falling piece of debris.

While crews continued to work, people who live in the building impacted by this fire spoke, saying they saw flames and rushed to get to safety.

“Usually, when the alarm goes off, it’s nothing — a cooking fire,” said Denise Beighley. “But this time, I opened the front door and it was flames in the hallway.”

A barber working down the street separately said he first noticed the flames and, along with a police officer, got into the building where he knocked on apartment doors to make sure residents got out safely.

“Those are things that you don’t think twice,” he said. “If you can save somebody’s life, you do it.”

