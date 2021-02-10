9 Mass. highways now have new exit signs as statewide renumbering work continues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine Massachusetts highways now have new exit numbers as transportation crews continue construction and sign replacement operations to convert all sequential exit numbers to new milepost-based numbers, MassDOT announced Tuesday.

The renumbering operations, which are required under a Federal Highway Administration mandate, began in fall 2020 and are anticipated to be completed by summer 2021.

The conversion to a mile-based exit numbering system started in Western Massachusetts and is moving eastward.

Exit renumbering conversion operations have been completed along the following corridors:

Interstate 90 between Boston and West Stockbridge

between Boston and West Stockbridge Interstate 295 between North Attleboro and Attleboro

between North Attleboro and Attleboro State Route 24 between Randolph and Fall River

between Randolph and Fall River Route 140 between Taunton and New Bedford

between Taunton and New Bedford Interstate 195 between Wareham and Seekonk

between Wareham and Seekonk State Route 25 between Wareham and Bourne

between Wareham and Bourne State Route 3 between Braintree and Bourne

between Braintree and Bourne US Route 6 between Orleans and Bourne

between Orleans and Bourne US Route 3 between Tyngsboro and Burlington

Crews will begin renumbering work on Route 128 from Gloucester to Peabody on Wednesday, while work on Interstate 95, Interstate 84, and Interstate 93 is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Construction start dates for other corridors including Route 146, Interstate 190, Route 2, Interstate 495, and Interstate 395 have not yet been finalized.

During a transition period for motorists, “Old Exit” signs are being installed at each converted exit for a minimum of two years.

