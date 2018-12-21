9 Mass. residents indicted in large-scale illegal sports betting and money laundering operation

Nine people have been indicted in connection with a large-scale illegal sports betting and money laundering operation in the Greater Boston area, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

The charges were the result of an extensive investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Special Service Section and Healey’s Gaming Enforcement Division into organized crime related to illegal gambling, money laundering, and extortion in the area.

Lon Hillson Sr., 55, and his son, Lonnie Hillson Jr., 55, both of Melrose, were indicted Friday a statewide grand jury on the charges of Organizing and Promoting Gambling, Registration of Bets, Use of the Phone for Gambling, Conspiracy to Register Bets, and Attempted Extortion, officials said.

Hillson Sr. was also indicted on two counts of the charges of Organizing and Promoting Gambling, Conspiracy to Register Bets, and Registration of Bets and one count of each the remaining charges and his son was indicted on one count of each of the charges.

Also indicted were Hillson Sr.’s wife, Marcia Hillson, 72, and Paul Limone, 58, of Medford, on one count each of Registration of Bets, Use of the Phone for Gambling, and Conspiracy to Register Bets.

Dennis Wilcox, 43, of Everett, Anthony Dimare, 57, of Medford, Donald Dimare, 65, of Medford, and John Whalen, 52, of Medford, were each indicted on one count of Attempted Extortion.

John Rothfuchs, 62, of Boxborough, was also indicted on one count each of Organizing and Promoting Gambling, Registration of Bets, Use of the Phone for Gambling, and Money Laundering.

All nine will be arraigned at a later date in Middlesex Superior Court.

Authorities allege that the Hillsons’ were operating the illegal gambling operation out of their Melrose residences and that Wilcox, the Dimares, and Whalen assisted them in extorting money owed to them from bettors including from an undercover officer.

Rothfuchs was allegedly running a second large-scale gambling operation where he registered bets through an offshore online bookmaking website.