9 nabbed following drug bust in New Hampshire

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Nine people were arrested in Littleton, New Hampshire Dec. 6 following an investigation into the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, and other controlled drugs, police say.

Operation Northern Alliance, getting support from Littleton, Lisbon, and Whitefield police, Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, New Hampshire State Police, and Vermont State Police, resulted in the seizure of more than 450 grams of cocaine, more than 60 grams of fentanyl, three pistols, three vehicles, three motorcycles, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and other controlled drugs, according to Littleton police.

The following individuals were arrested:

Christian Teveras-Polanco, of Littleton, felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute);

Michael Crummey, 31, of Northumberland, N.H., warrant on charges of theft of four firearms, forgery, and theft by unauthorized taking;

Damion Emerson, 22, of Lisbon, N.H., misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass;

David Lucas, 19, of Littleton, felony charge of possession of a controlled drug;

Gina Barrette, 24, of Lunenburg, Vt., warrant on charges of willful concealment and credit card fraud;

Keith Baker, 23, of Littleton, misdemeanor charge of driving after suspension;

Jacob Marshall, 26, of North Stratford, N.H., warrant on charges of assault;

Angelo Esposito, 28, of Lunenburg, Vt., warrant on charge of failure to appear;

Sandra Renee Oliver, 63, of Tallahassee, Fla., fugitive from justice.

