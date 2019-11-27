9 New England Patriots players battling illness ahead of Sunday’s game against Houston

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine New England Patriots players either missed practice or participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to an illness, the team announced.

Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, Ryan Izzo, Joejuan Williams, and Isiah Wynn were all sidelined as the team continued their preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans, according to an official injury report.

Marcus Cannon, who is also battling an illness, was listed as a limited practice participant.

Eight other players, including Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater, were listed as limited participants with various injuries.

Quarterback Tom Brady was a full practice participant despite an elbow injury.

New England and Houston are slated to kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

