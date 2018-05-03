MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Granite Shield operation in Manchester, New Hampshire led to the arrest of nine people and the seizure of over $15,000 worth of drugs.

Members of the Street Crime Unit and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday at 93 Laurel St. in an attempt to find a wanted suspect who turned out not to be home.

Darrius Weekly, 24, of Manchester, climbed out of a second story window in an attempt to avoid the police upon their arrival, but was taken into custody by officers waiting behind the building, police said. He was charged with resisting arrest/detention.

Officers entered the Laurel Street apartment and seized 301 Xanax pills, valued at $4,500, 339 Oxycodone pills, valued at $10,000, 40.5 grams of marijuana, valued at $500, 5.3 grams of fentanyl, valued at $500, and 5.9 grams of cocaine, valued at $1,200, police said. They also reportedly confiscated scales used to weigh drugs, packaging materials and cutting agents.

They recovered a .45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen from a Melrose Street home earlier in the year, police said.

Officials arrested a resident inside the apartment, 27-year-old Felix Melo, and charged him with receiving stolen property.

Around 11:10 a.m., stopped a car in the area of Hall and Dix streets after the driver, 61-year-old Dean Legendre of Manchester, dropped off his passenger, 38-year-old Arien Nicholson of Manchester, near the Silver Street Towers. Legendre was in possession of crack cocaine, so they charged him with possession of a controlled drug, police said.

Nicholson allegedly ran away from officers but was soon arrested and charged with resisting arrest/detention and sale of a controlled drug after officers said he sold crack cocaine to Legendre.

Dennis Wyman, 47, Steven Judkins, 38, and Jennifer Dupont, 38, all of Manchester, were arrested on warrants for sale of a controlled drug. Jeanne Call, 46, of Manchester, was taken into custody on a capias out of Hillsborough County for non-appearance.

Officers also arrested 28-year-old Richard Feliciano of Manchester for the attempted robbery of a Meals on Wheels driver.

