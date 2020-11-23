9 people charged in alleged scheme to sell $700K worth of vehicles stolen from New England businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Nine people have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to sell nearly $700,000 worth of excavators, sport boats, jet skis, all-terrain vehicles, and trailers that were stolen from businesses across New England, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Providence indicates the suspects were working under the direction of 36-year-old Jose A. Montes, of Cranston, when they surveilled various dealerships and marinas under the cover of darkness in four states, looking to steal equipment from businesses, according to United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman.

An investigation revealed that between November 2019 and July 2020 three Bobcat excavators, 10 jet skis, four boats, eight all-terrain vehicles, and 10 trailers valued at nearly $700,000 were stolen in communities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, Weisman said.

In addition to Montes, the following people are facing charges including interstate transportation of stolen property, receipt of stolen goods, and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the indictment.

Sorina Cruz, 43, of Cranston, Rhode Island

Efrain A. Lopez, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island

Jared J. Santiago, 28, of Providence, Rhode Island

Luis M. Morales, 37, of Providence, Rhode Island

Daniel J. Guerriero, 34, of North Scituate, Massachusetts

Krystal K. Disano, 26, of Sarasota, Florida

Ronald S. Mosca, 48, of Sarasota, Florida

Irvin W. McLaughlin, Jr., 40, of Connecticut

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

