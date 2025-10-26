MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-story home went up in flames in Milton Saturday morning, leaving nine people without a place to stay, according to Milton fire officials.

The fire broke out at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Blue Hills Parkway.

Shocked neighbors said they saw smoke from the third floor window first, and then flames.

“I said God bless you, I’m so glad you’re safe.” said one neighbor. “I’m crying just thinking about it, it’s so sad.”

Milton fire officials said crews were able to get to the home quickly and put out the flames.

“It’s whats considered a balloon frame construction house, so it’s lucky we got here quick because these kinds of houses can burn down,” said Milton Fire Acting Deputy Chief Peter Murphy.

Murphy said crews from Randolph, Stoughton, Quincy, and Canton arrived on scene first, as Milton crews were attending the funeral of a fellow firefighter who died from occupational cancer.

“We’d like to thank our brothers from those communities for backing us up and doing a great job today,” said Murphy.

Murphy said the third floor of the home was gutted by fire, and there is smoke and water damage throughout, but he believes it can all be repaired.

Neighbors said they will band together and do what they can to help the nine people who will now be staying with friends and family until it’s fixed.

“I’m going to go back and see if there’s anything they need because I dont know if they’ll be able to go in their house,” said one neighbor. “I’m sure theres water damage and everything.”

The Milton Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

