BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were forced out of their homes Sunday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Dorchester.

The fire happened on Bowdoin Street at about 9:00 p.m.; the top floor of the building was burned.

Heat from the fire also melted the siding on two nearby buildings.

The fire chief said crews quickly put out the blaze; no one was hurt.

