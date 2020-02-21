9 people hospitalized after crash involving 2 fire trucks in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Nine people have been taken to the hospital after a violent crash involving two fire trucks and a pickup truck in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Bridge and Maple streets around 12:45 p.m. found a pair of crashed fire trucks and a banged-up pickup truck, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Eight firefighters and one civilian were taken to an area hospital with various injuries, police said.

Maple Street has been closed at Lowell Street. Bridge Street is closed in both directions.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

