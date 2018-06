BRISTOL, Conn. (WHDH) – Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash near the Lake Compounce Amusement Park in Bristol.

Nine people suffered minor injuries, officials said. Children, including an infant, were among those hurt.

Police are looking into why the driver lost control.

Additional details were not immediately available.

