9 people, including accused gunman, arrested in shooting of David Ortiz

More suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Nine people were rushed up the steps of the courthouse in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Thursday evening to face a judge.

There are three new suspects in the case, a woman and two men.

Authorities told 7’s Nathalie Pozo that the two men are currently in prison in connection with the incident.

The suspects, including the accused gunman Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, were in court for close to two hours.

New information on Ferreira-Cruz was released earlier Thursday night shows he has ties to the United States.

The 25-year-old is from Reading, Pennsylvania and is wanted in Passaic County on several charges including, armed robberies, unlawful possession of firearms and first-degree aggravated assault, according to a release issued by Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione.

All suspects are due back in court on Friday at 5 p.m. because one of the suspects did not have a lawyer.

Charges were not filed in court today.

#BREAKING There are now 9 suspects in #DavidOrtiz shooting. 6 were in custody but when they arrived in court in Santo Domingo, 9 were quickly taken up the stairs to face a judge. Spokesperson tells me it’s now 8 men & 1 woman Latest @ 9p from the #DominicanRepublic @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/1mbAwkx7vo — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) June 14, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

