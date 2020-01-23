9 people screened for deadly coronavirus at Boston’s Logan International Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine passengers onboard a flight into Boston’s Logan International Airport were screened upon arrival due to spreading concerns of the deadly coronavirus.

The passengers arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong and were told to remain on board the plane while Boston EMS and a nurse, who was in contact with the Center for Disease Control in New York, evaluated the passengers, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority.

No signs of sickness were detected. All passengers were allowed to continue to their final destinations.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world.

The first case of coronavirus in the United States was confirmed Tuesday in Washington state.

A travel ban has been put in place in one part of China in an effort to stop the spreading of the virus.

