9 people screened for mysterious coronavirus at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were screened for the mysterious coronavirus at Logan International Airport Wednesday night.

A source tells 7’s Alex Diprato that the passengers arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong and were told to remain on board the plane while Boston EMS and a nurse who was in contact with the Center for Disease Control in New York evaluated the passengers.

No signs of sickness were detected. All passengers were allowed to continue to their final destinations.

The virus which originated in Wuhan, China has now killed at least 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world.

In the US, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington state — stoking fears of an outbreak in this country.

The Chinese city has shut down all outbound flights and trains to help squash the outbreak.

The World Health Organization is having an emergency meeting Wednesday to decide whether any global recommendations should be made.

Such recommendations could include cross-border screening, increased surveillance or even quarantine measures for those affected, similar to quarantine rules already in place in China.

