(CNN) — Nine people were shot during an altercation between two groups near a busy area of the beach in Hollywood, Florida, Monday night authorities said.

Police have detained one person of interest but are still searching for an additional suspect, who was described as a Black man with dreadlocks and wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and camo shorts, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told reporters.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Johnson Street and North Broadwalk, a bustling palm-tree lined pedestrian walkway that straddles the beach and features restaurants and shops.

The sound of gunfire sent people fleeing down the busy sidewalk and into the nearby sand, footage from the city’s beach camera live feeds show.

When police responded to the area around 6:45 p.m. ET, they found nine people had sustained gunshot wounds, Bettineschi said.

Officers helped the injured, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, she added, noting that the victims’ ages are unknown at this time.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

A family assistance center has been set up near Johnson Street and North Ocean Drive, Bettineschi said.

“This is an area where families can go and they can talk to the detectives on scene and ask them questions about family members, and they can also get information about their vehicles that may be inside of the crime scene.”

Hollywood is about 20 miles north of Miami and is home to Hollywood Beach, a popular tourist destination.

