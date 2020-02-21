9 people taken to hospital after crash involving 2 fire trucks in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Nine people were taken to the hospital after a violent crash involving two fire trucks and a pickup truck in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bridge and Maple streets around 12:45 p.m. found a pair of crashed fire trucks and a banged-up pickup truck, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Eight firefighters and one civilian were taken to area hospitals with various injuries, police said. They have since been treated and released.

The trucks were said to be responding to a call when they crashed with the pickup truck.

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Police say the combined value of the fire trucks is estimated to be about $1.7 million.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

AMR Ambulance in Manchester NH just confirming all 8 firefighters have been released from the hospital..pick up truck driver is okay #7news pic.twitter.com/KDN4JFhmTr — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 21, 2020

