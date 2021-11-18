BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine purebred Australian Shepherd puppies have found their forever homes.

The MSPCA-Angell in Boston announced Thursday that the puppies had all been matched with adopters and that they will likely go to their new homes this weekend.

The MSPCA is also completing the puppies’ spay and neuter surgeries.

The owner of the pups surrendered them to the MSPCA after becoming overwhelmed with caring for them and the adult dogs in their home, according to the MSCPA.

The two adult Australian Shepherds were spayed and neutered by the MSPCA before being returned to the owner’s home.

AUSSIE UPDATE: Our adoption center has matched all nine #AustralianShepherd puppies with adopters, and our team is completing their #spay and #neuter surgeries. The pups will likely go to their new homes this weekend! pic.twitter.com/YcKQ5lj8Sl — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) November 18, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)