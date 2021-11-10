BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine purebred Australian Shepherd puppies are searching for their forever homes.

The owner of the puppies became overwhelmed with caring for them and the adult dogs in their home, so they surrendered the puppies to the MSPCA-Angell in Boston on Tuesday, according to the nonprofit organization.

This is the largest single surrender of Aussie puppies in at least the last 10 years for the MSPCA.

“The puppies’ owner just needed our assistance in finding new homes for them,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

The puppies are said to be healthy as they await adoption at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain adoption center.

The MSPCA says they are looking for adopters willing to commit to helping the dogs socialize.

Keiley added that “Hikers, runners and walkers make excellent companions for dogs such as these” since Australian Shepherds are highly active and alert.

“Anyone with experience owning herding breeds would be the ideal adopter,” said Keiley.

Those looking to adopt can apply online at mspca.org/bostonadoptioninquiry.

Two adult Australian Shepherds are set to be spayed and neutered before being returned to the owner’s home this week.

