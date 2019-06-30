9 sets of twins graduate from NY high school

Students at a New York high school doubled down on graduation this weekend as nine pairs of twins in one class got their diplomas.

The 2019 graduating class of Norwich High School in Central New York had two baseball teams’ worth of twins, and none of the pairs realized how many duos were at the school until this year.

“How could this have happened, 9 sets of twins in such a small school,” one set said.

Some twins said they would split up when heading to college in the fall, but others are sticking together.

One pair said they’d go to “Saint John Fisher College to pursue nursing, we’re both going there, dorming together, gonna be together probably for the rest of our lives.”

