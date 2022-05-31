BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people are facing charges after two investigations uncovered 10 illegal guns in Boston over the course of 90 minutes.

Donta Lewis, 28, of Boston and Lamont Jacobs-Barrows, 21, of Walpole were arrested around 4:30 p.m. Monday on firearm-related charges in Dorchester, according to a release issued by the department.

The two suspects tried to throw away three guns while running from police. All were recovered.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers arrested seven more suspects and recovered seven more guns on Elizabeth Street in Mattapan. One man did try to flee the scene on foot — throwing a gun into a nearby parked car — but was quickly nabbed.

Police said six other guns were found in the area and three more were arrested on gun charges. Three more were arrested for assault and battery on a police officer.

All are due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

