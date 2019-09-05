9 taken to hospital following refrigerant leak at Rowley Market Basket

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people were taken to the hospital after refrigerant leaked out of a freezer at a Market Basket in Rowley on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Hazmat and emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the supermarket at 231 Newburyport Turnpike around 3 p.m. ordered everyone out of the store, according to the Rowley Police Department.

Sky 7 HD showed several ambulances in the parking lot and multiple people being treated at a makeshift triage area.

Police say more than 20 people were evaluated at the scene for respiratory issues.

Nine people were transported to an area hospital “as a precaution,” according to the Rowley Fire Department.

Everyone is said to be “doing well.”

One customer who was inside at the time said she had to be treated in the parking lot outside.

“I think everybody was slowly realizing that there was some sort of chemical because everybody started to cough. Then initially you just coughed a little bit and then once you realized that it started to hurt and burn, people were realizing, ‘Oh OK, it is not just me. It’s everybody,” she said. “So people were saying, ‘Get out of the store, get out of the store.”

The strip mall has been closed indefinitely as crews work to mitigate the situation.

There is a contained Gas Leak at the Market Basket on Route 1. Rowley Police and Fire are on scene, State Haz-Mat in enroute as a precaution. EMS is on scene evaluating. — Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) September 5, 2019

