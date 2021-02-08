9-year-old boy critically injured after sled towed by SUV crashes into parked car

(WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured over the weekend after an SUV towing a plastic sled that he was riding in struck a parked car, authorities said.

The boy’s 37-year-old father was towing the child behind a 2009 Jeep Wrangler as they did circles in a snowy cul-de-sac in Rochester Hills, Michigan, when the sled collided with a 2012 Ford Fusion just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The child was rushed to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital before being flown to Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where he remains in critical condition, according to the news outlet.

Police say alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

