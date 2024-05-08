ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy from Orange was left on a school bus after he fell asleep in his seat Friday morning.

Two hours after Teresa Ashby put her grandson Micah Adams on the bus to Fisher Hill Elementary School Friday morning, she was notified by his school that he was absent from his third grade class. Ashby said she immediately called the school and was told it was a mistake with the attendance system.

But Adams told her a different story when he got home from school later that day, explaining that he fell asleep on the bus and woke up in a bus yard.

“He woke up, had no idea where he was,” Ashby said. “This has been hard. He was petrified. He was scared.”

Adams was able to find someone from the bus company and was taken to school.

“It’s upsetting to me. One, I don’t know who brought my kid to school, nobody contacted me, so yeah, I’m pretty upset,” Ashby said.

Orange Elementary Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Zielinski said the district is investigating the situation and contracts through Swift River Bus Company, which has also been made aware of what happened.

The Department of Children and Families also said it is investigating the incident.

“I’ve gotten no answers, not even an apology,” Ashby said.

Ashby said she’s speaking up for her grandson and wants to ensure no other family goes through the same experience.

“You’re supposed to check your bus before you leave the school grounds to make sure no one is left behind,” she said.

The bus company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

