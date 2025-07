DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy from Rhode Island died following a medical incident on Jones Beach in Dartmouth.

Bystanders heled perform CPR, and state police also responded to the scene.

Those nearby said the boy was swimming and left the water on his own in some type of medical distress.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)