DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy was impaled when he attempted to hop a fence in Dedham Thursday afternoon.

The Dedham deputy fire chief said the boy slipped while trying to take a shortcut out of the Avalon Apartment Complex and the metal went through his thigh. Crews had to cut out a section of the fence to free him.

The boy was put in the back of an ambulance with the fence still attached to his leg for fear that removing it would cause more harm.

Those who saw the scene said this is the first time they have ever heard of anyone trying to vault the fence.

“No I’ve never seen someone try to jump that fence,” said Chris Polito. “There’s no cut through, it’s all highway here, there’s a train station there. You can’t get anywhere from here to there.”

The deputy fire chief said the boy is in good hands at Boston Children’s Hospital and has undergone an operation to remove the fence. He is expected to be OK.

That deputy chief said the boy was in immense pain but did not cry or complain. He said he had never seen a kid so strong.

