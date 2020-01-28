MINDEN, La. (WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy is leaving people shocked with how strong he is.

Tate Fegley started lifting weights just 18 months ago but he has since broken seven records in his weight class.

Tate can bench press 92 pounds, squat 190 pounds, and deadlift 230 pounds.

He said he never set out to break records, he just liked the sport.

“I just loved watching them work out and lifting the weights,” Tate added.

His trainer, Peyton Grey, says Tate stays dedicated to weightlifting by working out every morning.

“He works ridiculously hard and it’s very motivating to see,” Grey said. “I think that’s 99 percent of his progress is how hard this young man works.”

Tate is heading to Florida this summer in hopes of winning a national championship.

