ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy who had been missing for two days was found in a makeshift shelter near his home in Ashland City, Tennessee.

A rescue team found 9-year-old Jordan Gorman in a creek bed on Tuesday, where the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was a little cold and hungry but otherwise fine.

Jordan went missing Sunday, prompting an Amber Alert.

The Christian County Rescue Team says Jordan created a shelter using a tarp he had found near the creek.

“As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially, until the trap moved and it was just the biggest holy crap, I got him. And its exactly what I said on the radio,” Matthew Reese, of the Christian County Rescue Team, said. “As soon as I realized he was there, radio backed to these two hey I have him I have him. Eyes on hands on, get up here.”

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.

